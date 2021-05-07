Auto Draft

Spanish Tourism Roma opens 6-meter video wall at Interactive Multimedia Centre

by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Spanish Tourism Board Roma
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

The Spanish Tourism Board Roma inaugurated the new Interactive Multimedia Centre (IMC) in Piazza di Spagna, the beating heart of Rome, to present the digital strategy of Spanish Tourism. The period 2021-2022 is dedicated to the Camino de Santiago – the Santiago walk.

  1. Spain’s digital strategy will be available to Italian tourism operators as soon as the period of restrictions caused by COVID-19 ends.
  2. Professionals in the sector will be free to make their presentations and have access to a business lounge area upon request.
  3. The space incorporates a 6-meter-long video wall that will allow users to navigate within Spanish destinations.

The Board displayed IMC on 100 square meters equipped with the latest technological solutions to find information on Spanish destinations through touchscreen technologies and multimedia resources. The IMC was conceived as a new space for presentations, workshops, and meetings.

Jorge Rubio Navarro, Director of the Spanish Tourism Board of Rome, informed: “We want to make Spain’s digital strategy available to Italian tourism operators as soon as the period of restrictions caused by COVID-19 ends. The IMC will be available to professionals in the sector, free to make their presentations and as a business lounge area upon request.

Ivana Jelinic, President of Fiavet Confcommercio (Federazione Italiana Associazioni Imprese Viaggi E Turismo – Italian Federation of Travel and Tourism Business Associations), attended the operation of the digital application and appreciated the advantages that the IMC offers as an innovative meeting space for the trade and for destination Spain.

