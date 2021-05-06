Nepal halts all international and domestic flights over raging COVID-19 mayhem

Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Nepal halts all international and domestic flights over raging COVID-19 mayhem

26 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Nepal halts all international and domestic flights over raging COVID-19 mayhem
Nepal halts all international and domestic flights over raging COVID-19 mayhem
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

COVID-19 cases are spiking rapidly in Nepal, overwhelming its hospitals and clinics

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

Nepal’s authorities have decided to suspend international and domestic air services amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.

It is clarified that this restrictive measure comes into force from 23.59 local time on May 6.

“The suspension of international traffic will operate in Nepal until May 14,” said the country’s Minister of Health Hridayesh Tripathi.

Nepal’s coronavirus crisis began building in early April and now COVID-19 cases are spiking rapidly in the country, overwhelming its hospitals and clinics.

Nepal is now reporting over 20 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people — roughly the same number as India was reporting two weeks ago.

With pandemic situation getting out of control, Nepal’s Prime Minister has issued a plea for help from other nations.

You may also like