Nepal halts all international and domestic flights over raging COVID-19 mayhem

COVID-19 cases are spiking rapidly in Nepal, overwhelming its hospitals and clinics

Nepal’s authorities have decided to suspend international and domestic air services amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.

It is clarified that this restrictive measure comes into force from 23.59 local time on May 6.

“The suspension of international traffic will operate in Nepal until May 14,” said the country’s Minister of Health Hridayesh Tripathi.

Nepal’s coronavirus crisis began building in early April and now COVID-19 cases are spiking rapidly in the country, overwhelming its hospitals and clinics.

Nepal is now reporting over 20 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people — roughly the same number as India was reporting two weeks ago.

With pandemic situation getting out of control, Nepal’s Prime Minister has issued a plea for help from other nations.