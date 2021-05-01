St. Kitts & Nevis updates travel requirements for fully vaccinated international air travelers

St. Kitts & Nevis announces a change to travel requirements for international travelers, arriving by air, who have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19

A traveler is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dos

Fully vaccinated air travelers will be asked to “Vacation in Place” at a Travel Approved hotel for only nine days

Traveler must complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honorable Timothy Harris announced a change to the travel requirements for those International Travelers, arriving by air, who have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 effective May 1, 2021.

International travelers who are fully vaccinated are required to submit their official Vaccination Record Card when completing their travel authorization process at national website, in addition to their 72-hour RT-PCR test and other required arriving passenger documentation.

Please see below the travel requirements for international air travelers effective May 1, 2021: