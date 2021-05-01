Click to join an upcoming live event

St. Kitts & Nevis updates travel requirements for fully vaccinated international air travelers

8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

St. Kitts & Nevis announces a change to travel requirements for international travelers, arriving by air, who have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19

  • A traveler is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dos
  • Fully vaccinated air travelers will be asked to “Vacation in Place” at a Travel Approved hotel for only nine days
  • Traveler must complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honorable Timothy Harris announced a change to the travel requirements for those International Travelers, arriving by air, who have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 effective May 1, 2021.

International travelers who are fully vaccinated are required to submit their official Vaccination Record Card when completing their travel authorization process at national website, in addition to their 72-hour RT-PCR test and other required arriving passenger documentation.

Please see below the travel requirements for international air travelers effective May 1, 2021:

  • A traveler is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dose of a two dose vaccine series (Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca/Oxford) or two weeks after they have received a single dose vaccine (Johnson + Johnson). The traveler’s official COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will be accepted as proof.
  • Fully vaccinated air travelers will be asked to “Vacation in Place” at a Travel Approved hotel for only nine (9) days vs. the current 14 days.
  • Effective May 20, 2021 fully vaccinated air travelers will be allowed to enter the destination’s sporting venues.
  • Traveler must complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website and upload an official COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 standard taken 72 hours prior to travel. For their trip, they should bring a copy of the negative COVID- 19 RT-PCR test and their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as proof of completion of their vaccination. Please note, acceptable COVID-19 PCR tests must be taken by nasopharyngeal sample. Self-samples, rapid tests, or home tests will be considered invalid.
  • Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. Upon arrival, if a fully vaccinated traveler is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 during the health screening, they can be required to undergo a RT- PCR test at the airport at their own cost (150 USD).
  • All fully vaccinated air travelers are free to move throughout the Travel Approved hotel, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities only.
  • Fully vaccinated air travelers staying beyond 9 days are required to be tested on day 9 (USD 150 visitors’ cost) of their stay and once their test is negative, they may integrate into the Federation participating in tours, attractions, restaurants, beach bars, retail shopping, etc.
  • Effective May 1, 2021 fully vaccinated air travelers are not required to submit an exit RT-PCR test. If a pre-departure test is still required for the country of destination, the RT-PCR test will be taken 72 hours prior to departure. Example: If a person is staying 7 days, their pre-departure test will be on day 4; if a person is staying 14 days, their pre-departure test will be taken on day 11.
