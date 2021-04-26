Tourism Ministers at WTTC plead with public and private sector to work together

The world’s leading Tourism Ministers joined together to urge the public and private sectors to work together in partnership to save Travel & Tourism at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

WTTC research shows the impact of COVID-19 on the sector has been 18 times worse than the 2008 financial crash. Ministers agree that close public and private collaboration will be key to the sector reviving the global economy. WTTC President & CEO says the seriousness of the impact of COVID-19 cannot be overestimated.

This urgent message from Tourism Ministers at WTTC came at the Global Leaders Dialogue session at WTTC’s annual Global Summit 2021, which is being held in Cancun Mexico this week during the event being held right now in Cancun, Mexico.

Key ministers and business leaders participated in the event, which enabled those taking part in the forum to discuss how the Travel & Tourism sector could safely revive international travel and help generate the global economic recovery.

Facilitated by prominent US travel journalist Peter Greenberg, the ministers looked back over the last year and shared how devastating the pandemic had been for the sector and how vital it was that action be taken now to arrest the collapse of businesses and the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.