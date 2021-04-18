Belgium comes to the rescue in Guinea

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
African Tourism Board News Belgium travel news Breaking Travel News Cultural Travel News etn Government and Public Sector Tourism News Guinea travel news Health News International Visitor News People in Travel & Tourism Tourism Tourism News Travel Travel News Travel Wire News

Belgium comes to the rescue in Guinea

42 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Belgium comes to the rescue in Guinea
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Like the rest of the world, Guinea has been affected by the pandemic. However, the health situation is further complicated by a measles epidemic, an epidemic of yellow fever, and recently also some new Ebola infections which together put an enormous strain on the medical facilities.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Guinea is a country in West Africa, bordered on the west by the Atlantic Ocean. It’s known for the Mount Nimba Strict Nature Reserve, in the southeast. The reserve protects a forested mountain range rich in native plants and animals, including chimpanzees and the viviparous toad. On the coast, the capital city, Conakry, is home to the modern Grand Mosque and the National Museum, with its regional artifacts.
  2. Today, Belgium is sending 760,000 masks to Conakry via the emergency aid mechanism B-FAST. In doing so,
  3. Belgium is responding to the request for aid that Guinea submitted to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Belgium wishes to express its solidarity with the Guinean population, which is undergoing a great deal of suffering.

Through the FPS Public Health, our country is donating 600,000 surgical masks and 160,000 KN95. For your info: Belgium has 10.2 million FFP2/KN95 and 147.9 million surgical masks. The FPS Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with a private partner, is providing the transportation of the masks by charter flight to the Guinean capital Conakry. For the cost of transport, B-Fast can count on a partial subsidy from the European Union. 

The FPS Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation coordinates this shipment of B-FAST, a mechanism in which, in addition to the Prime Minister’s Office, the FPS Public Health, Defense, the FPS Interior and the FPS Bosa are also involved for logistical and administrative support. For more information on the B-FAST mechanism: B-FAST. 

SOURCE Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Belgium

You may also like