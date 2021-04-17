Click to join an upcoming live event

Italy returns to yellow zone April 26

46 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, held a press conference at the Multifunctional Hall of the Prime Minister announcing the return to the yellow zone.

  1. Based on the strategy of a better health situation and with the slowing of the contagion curve and the acceleration of the vaccination campaign, the PM announced the return to the Yellow zone.
  2. At this level, schools will reopen, and outdoor activities will be the focus.
  3. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan will be the keystone for the relaunch with Italy having 191.5 billion euros available.

PM Draghi outlined the three pillars of the country’s relaunch strategy: a clear road map for reopening, measures to support the economy and businesses, and relaunching growth through investments.

This reopening is based on the strategy of a better health situation, with the slowing of the contagion curve and the acceleration of the vaccination campaign. “We can look to the future with prudent optimism and confidence,” explained Draghi.

