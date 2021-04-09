Saint Lucia launches immersive extended stay program

Confidence in international travel is on the rise with COVID-19 vaccinations increasing globally

As confidence in international travel is on the rise with COVID-19 vaccinations increasing globally, Saint Lucia is responding to the demand for longer vacations and remote working options. The destination has launched Live it– an extended stay program that invites visitors to stay longer, work remotely and embrace local life in Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia is encouraging visitors to stay for up to six weeks, ideal for the summer months. After filling out a free online form, participants in the Live it program are paired with a Live it Island Specialist (local tour operator) that acts as a personal guide before and during their stay in hotels and villas. Live it Island Specialists will tailor activities to suit, such as learning creole cooking, exploring the rainforests, diving dozens of reefs, hiking the Pitons, philanthropic activities or discovering hidden gems that visitors usually can’t find.

“The ‘Live it’ program is launching at a time when interest in international travel is renewed in our key markets of the U.S., Canada and the UK,” said Minister of Tourism Hon. Dominic Fedee. “In a shorter visit, travelers are limited to a few activities but if they stay for longer they get to roam locally, decompress from a year of lockdowns and also work remotely. With so many things to explore safely in Saint Lucia paired with the demand for extended vacations, we created this immersive program so visitors can live like a local, while feeling like a member of the family.”

Live Like a Local Lucian

Live it fits the needs of families, remote workers, millennials and just about every traveler, because each extended visit is completely curated and customized. Through the program, visitors are assigned a local Live it Island Specialist that handles communication of protocols, VIP airport welcomes and developing weekly itineraries to maximize their experiences.

While in Saint Lucia, visitors also can work remotely comfortably and reliably, as free Wi-fi is offered across the island at hotels, villas and public venues. And, many hotels already offer remote work programs, amenities and special perks that make the work and vacation balance seamless.