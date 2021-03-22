The World Showed up for Tourism Happiness

by Juergen T Steinmetz
The World Tourism Network, Planet Happyness, the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism, and SunX came together for the UN Day of Tourism Happyness – and it showed.

It was the UN Day of Tourism Happiness on Saturday and the World Tourism Network invited Planet Happiness, the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism and SunX to partner in a webinar to explain and spread happiness around the world of tourism. Thousands around the globe watched for 3 hours why Happyness is the success for Tourism.

456 tourism leaders from around the globe registered for this webinar, including Dorji Dhradhul · Director General of Tourism Council of Bhutan. Bhutan was the country where Tourism Happiness started.

