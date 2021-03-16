Viking restarts limited operations with domestic UK voyages

Guests on England’s Scenic Shores itinerary will be among the first to sail on board Viking’s newest ocean ship

New Viking Venus ship will be delivered in April

Reservations will be available to all UK residents in due course

Viking announced today that it will restart limited operations in May 2021 with three special sailings along the coast of England. Available exclusively for UK residents, the new eight-day ocean itinerary—England’s Scenic Shores—will sail roundtrip from Portsmouth, with departures on May 22, May 29 and June 5, 2021. Guests on the England’s Scenic Shores itinerary will be among the first to sail on board Viking’s newest ocean ship, Viking Venus which will be delivered in April. Pre-registration for England’s Scenic Shores is currently open only to Viking’s past guests; more details about the voyages will be released—and reservations will be available to all UK residents—in due course.

“We welcome the UK Government’s support for the return of safe domestic cruises as an important component in the travel industry’s recovery. In recognition of this support, and to celebrate the fact we have a British godmother—the esteemed broadcaster and journalist Anne Diamond—we have chosen to name our new ship, Viking Venus, in the UK on May 17,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We are in a position to restart operations quickly and to start sailing again in May because we have kept our ships crewed during warm lay-up throughout the past 12 months. We have been implementing our additional protocols, including daily quick and easy non-invasive saliva PCR tests for our crew, for almost six months now. With our new protocol enhancements in place, we believe there will be no safer way to travel the world than on a Viking voyage and we look forward to welcoming UK guests back on board very soon.”

Those who sail these new voyages will also experience Viking’s health and safety program. Utilizing a full-scale laboratory installed on every Viking ocean ship, all guests and crew will receive daily quick and easy non-invasive saliva PCR tests.