Touchless tech: Delta Air Lines introduces onboard contactless payment

22 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Delta Air Lines is investing in touchless features throughout the travel journey and testing digital seatback menus on select international flights

  • Delta continues to expand touchless innovations throughout the travel journey
  • Delta is also testing digital seatback menus on select international flights, plans to expand the feature across its fleet
  • New electronic Delta One menu will reduce waste, streamline service and allow flight attendants to connect with customers more safely

Delta continues to invest in touchless and frictionless features in the air and on the ground. Starting March 16, tap-to-pay technology will enable contactless payment for onboard purchases. Customers will be able to purchase earbuds on board using their mobile devices or contactless-enabled credit cards. Contactless payment will expand to all onboard sales as more food and beverage options return. The new system also allows for emailed receipts. 

“At Delta, we think big, start small and scale fast to improve the experience for our customers,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “Not only will these new features provide peace of mind in the pandemic era by reducing touchpoints, they’re a key element of our vision for easing every step of the travel journey.”  

The global airline is also testing digital seatback menus on select international flights with plans to expand the feature across its fleet. A new electronic Delta One menu, currently accessible via personal seatback screens on A330-operated flights between Boston and Amsterdam, will reduce waste, streamline service and allow flight attendants to connect with customers more safely.  

Delta Air Lines continues to expand touchless innovations throughout the travel journey. Customers can enjoy a touchless check-in experience using the Fly Delta App, with more features to take the guesswork out of travel coming soon. In onboard lavatories, touchless faucets, flush levers and waste lids reduce touchpoints on the highest-use surfaces while anti-microbial lighting for sinks and countertops provides added protection. These solutions are in place on many Delta aircraft, including the Airbus A350, Airbus A330-900, Boeing 767-400 and Boeing 757. Other aircraft types will be retrofitted with some of these features later this year.  

The company is also expanding touchless features to help move customers through the airport faster and more easily. In partnership with Transportation Security Administration, Delta recently launched its first facial recognition option for domestic travelers in Detroit to help move customers through the Edward H. McNamara Terminal’s dedicated TSA PreCheck domestic checkpoint. This builds on Delta’s existing facial recognition option for any customer traveling to an international destination from DTW.  

Delta continues to ensure a safe experience for our customers and employees thanks to the more than 100 layers of protection which include blocking middle seats and limiting onboard capacity for flights departing through April 2021, requiring masks through the travel journey; and replacing onboard industrial-grade HEPA filters twice as often as recommended. 

