What vacation destinations are Americans searching for in 2021?

With vaccination efforts already beginning to roll out worldwide, many holidaymakers are hoping to once again hit the road in 2021



Online search interest for ‘2021 vacation’ has increased substantially since the end of October 2020

People are using this time to research their 2021 vacation

New research identifies most searched vacation destinations for Americans in 2021

Holidaymakers in the US and around the world, have had to put their trips on pause in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. However, many Americans are already casting an optimistic eye to the future.

According to the industry experts, who have researched Google Trends data, online search interest for ‘2021 vacation’ has increased substantially since the end of October 2020.

To uncover 2021’s most dreamed of destinations, the analysts reviewed the most popular countries for American travelers and then analyzed Google search data for the increased interest across October, November, and December 2020.

To establish the average monthly search interest for the vacation destinations, the researchers then searched in the United States for the terms “Vacation in [destination]”.

European countries Italy and Greece feature alongside Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean as the countries with the most search interest for vacations in 2021.

For any American’s planning immediate travel, there is a new rule going into effect on January 26 which will require all travelers over age 2 to produce a negative COVID-19 test result taken within the previous three days to board a flight to the U.S. Or the traveler needs to show proof of having recovered from the virus in the previous three months.

Here are five of the most-searched-for destinations using Google search data for when it’s safe to travel again:

Vacation in Italy

Italy was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but it rebounded in 2020 to become one of the most sought after destination among U.S. travelers. Italy has embarked on a vaccination campaign that launched in Dec 2020, and they now have surpassed 1 Million vaccinations! As this continues, we predict that travel will become much easier and restrictions will begin to ease meaning that for Summer 2021, Italy could be a viable option.

Vacation in Greece

Like much of Europe at the moment, Greece remains off-limits to Americans. Still, the Mediterranean destination beloved for its magical mainland and dreamy islands scattered along the coast is very popular with American tourists. Like with all 2021 destination, take advice from travel agents and experts, before booking any vacation. But Greece does ooze a natural charm that could be the perfect beachy addition to 2021.

Vacation in Mexico

One reason why Mexico features in this list is that it currently remains open to U.S. travelers. Air travel between the two countries resumed a couple of months back and airlines have since been ramping up their routes to the country’s most popular tourist areas, such as the Mexican Caribbean, Los Cabos, and Riviera Nayarit, among others. As it stands, Americans will still need a passport to travel to Mexico but do not require a negative COVID-19 test result to gain entry.

Vacation in the Caribbean

A popular destination, most Caribbean islands have reopened to tourism, with protocols in place to protect visitors and residents against COVID-19. Each island and destination slightly differs from COVID-19 protocols, so it is worth continuing research if you wish to go on vacation.

Vacation to Canada

As it stands anyone wanting to travel to Canada must test negative for COVID-19, and the Canada/U.S. border is closed to all non-essential travel. However, this is expected to change, and The Government of Canada has launched a new tool, Travel Wizard, to help foreign nationals determine if they are eligible to travel to Canada by answering a few simple questions.