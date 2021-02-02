Allan Alford joins TrustMAPP

Experienced and respected CISO assumes CTO and CISO duties



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

TrustMAPP announced today that Allan Alford will be joining the company as its CTO and CISO. Alford comes to TrustMAPP with more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, having led security teams at NTT Data, Mitel, and Polycom.

Alford’s relationship with TrustMAPP began in 2018 when he became a TrustMAPP customer. That evolved into Alford joining TrustMAPP’s CISO Advisory Board in 2019.

“With the rapid growth we experienced in 2020 and our planned trajectory in 2021, we knew we needed to add an experienced and thoughtful technology leader, as well as a CISO of our own,” said Chad Boeckmann, founder and CEO of TrustMAPP. “It was just so obvious that Allan could fill both of those roles for us.”

“I have successfully used TrustMAPP to manage security performance as a practicing CISO,” said Alford. “Now, as CTO, I get to bring all my CISO experiences to bear and help make a fantastic product even better.”

Given Alford’s high profile in the global CISO community, TrustMAPP expects that he will become another “voice of the customer” at TrustMAPP and help guide the company’s roadmap. In addition, TrustMAPP expects Alford to become a key evangelist of the company’s approach to Security Performance Management.

About TrustMAPP

TrustMAPP delivers continuous Security Performance Management, giving security leaders a real-time view of their cybersecurity maturity and associated risks with related investments associated for remediation. TrustMAPP tells you where you are, where you’re going, and what it will take to get there. From a single source of data, an organization’s security posture is visible based on stakeholder perspective: CISO, C-Suite, and Board. TrustMAPP gives organizations the ability to manage security as a business, quantifying and prioritizing remediation actions and costs. You can learn more at www.trustmapp.com.

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here