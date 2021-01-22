FlyersRights praises Biden’s air travel mask executive order

Reasonable masking rules, social distancing, and COVID-19 testing measures are necessary for air travel

Finally, the DOT is set to promulgate reasonable rules with the force of law to make air travel safer during the coronavirus pandemic. The DOT and FAA policy of inaction, which held that mask rules were unnecessary, is reversed.

FlyersRights.org’s position that reasonable masking rules, social distancing, and COVID-19 testing measures for air travel are necessary has been vindicated.

The Executive Order directs the DOT to promulgate a mask rule and consider whether other safety measures are needed, such as social distancing and testing.