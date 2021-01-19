Dubai effective approach to beat the virus

Dubai moved to be a model in countering the COVID-19 virus with vaccination centers, a massive stimulus package and comprehensive health insurance for all airline passengers.

Is doing the best enough? Dubai is doing its best, but with COVID-19 still climbing it may not be enough. However Dubai is leading the world in the COVID-19 response.

Dubai has started a massive free vaccination campaign, with more than 120 vaccination centers set up; several more will be established in the coming weeks.

Today in the United Arab Emirates the country has seen 3,491 new cases and 5 new deaths. Numbers are relatively reasonable based on population but higher numbers were only seen the end of April and May during the worst times for the country.

The UAE has so far administered 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, covering a fifth of its population; authorities are set to further speed up the vaccination campaign

The UAE has one of the world’s lowest Covid virus death rates of 0.3 per cent by virtue of its highly advanced and well-staffed healthcare infrastructure.

Dubai authorities follow a zero-tolerance policy in enforcing preventive guidelines including mask-wearing, social distancing and precautionary measures in all restaurants, hotels, social gatherings and entertainment outlets.

Regular and widespread inspections are carried out to ensure stringent adherence to precautionary measures by businesses and public facilities; violators face severe penalties

Dubai’s Emirates offers the global airline industry’s first comprehensive multi-risk travel insurance coverage and COVID-19 cover for all its customers, which includes out-of-country emergency medical expenses of up to $500,000.

Economically, Dubai continues to demonstrate its resilience from the pandemic’s repercussions.

Supported by a massive stimulus package, Dubai has seen a strong rebound in sectors across the economy.

The 4 per cent annual increase in new licenses issued by the Dubai Economy in 2020, clearly demonstrates the renewed rise of growth opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Customs transactions recorded by Dubai Customs saw a significant rise of 23 per cent to reach 16 million in 2020, despite the challenging global environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai’s robust economic policies have ensured financial stability and prudent debt management; Dubai World completed recently repaid its $8.2 billion debt more than two years ahead of schedule.

Dubai has also served as a global model for crisis preparedness and transition to an online environment.

Government departments have offered undisrupted services due to its investment in advanced digital platforms throughout the pandemic.