United Airlines names new Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Doreen Burse appointed Worldwide Sales Senior VP of United Airlines

United Airlines today announced that the carrier has named Doreen Burse senior vice president of Worldwide Sales. Burse brings to the company more than 30 years of sales expertise from the hospitality industry.

Burse, who will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella, will be responsible for leading United’s global sales strategy. She will work to enhance the airline’s existing sales programs while building new partnerships and driving overall revenue.

“During her more than 33 years in the hospitality industry, Doreen has been a change agent, showing consistent achievement in leading teams through challenging environments,” said Nocella. “Her results-driven focus, collaborative style and commitment to employee morale and development will help United navigate the evolving needs of corporate customers as they return to the skies in force as the pandemic recedes.”

Most recently, Burse served as the vice president of Marriott’s Global Sales for the U.S. and Canada. She led a cross-functional global account team serving hundreds of accounts, representing about 1,000 associations, 250 corporations, and hundreds of group intermediary partners, travel management companies, retail agencies and other organizations representing $16 billion in annual spending. Burse is also a member of the Global Business Travel Association, on the Board of Directors of AMC Institute, and an Editorial Board Member for Smart Meetings magazine, in addition to her participation in numerous other industry organizations.

Her first day at United will be March 1, 2021.