Jordan ends mandatory quarantine for foreign tourists

Jordan eases entry requirements for foreign visitors

Jordanian government authorities announced that foreign tourists are no longer required to undergo mandatory quarantine upon arrival to Jordan.

The new regulation was signed and entered into force on 13 January.

When entering the country, foreigner visitors must present the results of a PCR test for COVID-19, made no later than 72 hours before departure.

At the airport, passengers need to undergo repeated tests (the cost of the service is $40). If the test is positive, then the tourist will have to be in self-isolation, and then take the test again.

In addition, travelers have been exempted from mandatory registration on the VisitJordan website.

Also, local authorities have eased some restrictions within the country. So, the curfew was canceled on Fridays, but the night one is still in effect.