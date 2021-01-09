Indonesian authorities confirm that Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 with 65 on board crashed into Jakarta Bay

At least 65 people - 53 passengers, including 10 children, and 12 crewmembers were on board of crashed Indonesian Boeing 737-500 passenger plane

Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 passenger jet with 65 on board crashed on Saturday into the Java Sea near Jakarta, near the island of Laki.

Indonesian Transport Ministry officials have confirmed that the passenger plane plunged into Jakarta Bay and apparently there were no survivors of the crash.

Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 was traveling from Indonesian capital Jakarta to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province and lost contact shortly after taking off on Saturday.

Transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the jet crashed near an island in the bay. He told a news conference that 62 people had been aboard, including 12 crew. Local media is reporting that 56 passengers and six crew were on the aircraft.

Jakarta Provincial Fire and Rescue Service announced on its Twitter account that searchers found debris in Jakarta Bay as they search for the missing plane.

The head of Indonesia’s Basarnas search and rescue agency, Bagus Puruhito, said teams had been dispatched to search the waters north of Jakarta but no radio beacon signal had been detected.

According to some reports, Flight SJ182 “lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta”.

Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

It is reported that crashed aircraft was a Boeing 737-500 series jet which was 27 years old. Pontianak is a city on the island of Borneo, part of the Indonesian archipelago.