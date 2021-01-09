Grenada Tourism mourns passing of Sandals Resorts founder Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart

The Ministry of Tourism and the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) express sadness over news of the passing of Tourism business icon Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, OJ, CD, Hon. LLD. Stewart, the Chairman and Founding Director of Sandals International Resorts Ltd has been a beacon of inspiration in the Caribbean, creating a brand that has stood tall in the international market for decades.

The late Chairman evolved his love for sales and business into a passion that created the world-renowned all-inclusive Sandals hotel chain and his determination saw its quick expansion throughout the Caribbean, including Grenada. The partnership between Sandals and the Government of Grenada has enhanced Grenada’s Tourism profile by adding significant quality room stock to the destination and training, development and employment for hundreds of Grenadians. The Sandals Foundation has also made significant contributions to Grenadian society through funding for social programmes.

Speaking of Mr. Stewart’s impact, Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment Hon. Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen said, “Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart was visionary and his memory will serve to inspire future Caribbean generations in breaking barriers and committing to excellence.”

The Ministry of Tourism and the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) extend condolences to the family and friends of the late Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart. May he rest in peace.