ASUR: Passenger traffic down 41.2% in December

Airport passenger traffic down 37.4% in Mexico, 45.2% in Puerto Rico and 48.4% in Colombia, due to sharp slump in business and leisure travel affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Harry S. Johnson Harry S. JohnsonJanuary 8, 2021 15:42
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (ASUR) ASUR, an international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for December 2020 decreased 41.2% when compared to December 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 37.4% in Mexico, 45.2% in Puerto Rico and 48.4% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2020 and from December 1 through December 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary 
December% ChgYear to date% Chg 
2019202020192020 
Mexico3,113,8701,950,454(37.4)34,161,84216,528,658(51.6) 
Domestic Traffic1,487,7711,139,965(23.4)16,683,9969,246,112(44.6) 
International Traffic1,626,099810,489(50.2)17,477,8467,282,546(58.3) 
San Juan, Puerto Rico937,716513,404(45.2)9,448,2534,845,353(48.7) 
Domestic Traffic845,671485,411(42.6)8,455,9934,547,541(46.2) 
International Traffic92,04527,993(69.6)992,260297,812(70.0) 
Colombia1,171,191604,769(48.4)12,052,1354,215,435(65.0) 
Domestic Traffic996,876524,425(47.4)10,231,4793,625,324(64.6) 
International Traffic174,31580,344(53.9)1,820,656590,111(67.6) 
Total Traffic5,222,7773,068,627(41.2)55,662,23025,589,446(54.0) 
Domestic Traffic3,330,3182,149,801(35.4)35,371,46817,418,977(50.8) 
International Traffic1,892,459918,826(51.4)20,290,7628,170,469(59.7) 
Mexico Passenger Traffic
December% ChgYear to date% Chg
2019202020192020
Domestic Traffic1,487,7711,139,965(23.4)16,683,9969,246,112(44.6)
CUNCancun770,284700,044(9.1)8,980,3975,454,995(39.3)
CZMCozumel17,7398,857(50.1)189,64069,727(63.2)
HUXHuatulco61,77838,084(38.4)749,048321,538(57.1)
MIDMerida240,204137,972(42.6)2,573,4901,213,897(52.8)
MTTMinatitlan12,3347,764(37.1)140,61666,475(52.7)
OAXOaxaca104,75858,269(44.4)1,047,961527,967(49.6)
TAPTapachula38,65233,159(14.2)372,626273,727(26.5)
VERVeracruz127,83182,837(35.2)1,406,796695,571(50.6)
VSAVillahermosa114,19172,979(36.1)1,223,422622,215(49.1)
International Traffic1,626,099810,489(50.2)17,477,8467,282,546(58.3)
CUNCancun1,525,467768,613(49.6)16,501,5926,804,153(58.8)
CZMCozumel32,62418,866(42.2)356,783198,563(44.3)
HUXHuatulco19,7981,648(91.7)143,23981,190(43.3)
MIDMerida24,6789,518(61.4)217,15983,411(61.6)
MTTMinatitlan6136689.07,5433,820(49.4)
OAXOaxaca13,8676,200(55.3)148,28462,811(57.6)
TAPTapachula1,050414(60.6)12,8576,748(47.5)
VERVeracruz6,0803,192(47.5)68,78525,588(62.8)
VSAVillahermosa1,9221,370(28.7)21,60416,262(24.7)
Traffic Total Mexico3,113,8701,950,454(37.4)34,161,84216,528,658(51.6)
CUNCancun2,295,7511,468,657(36.0)25,481,98912,259,148(51.9)
CZMCozumel50,36327,723(45.0)546,423268,290(50.9)
HUXHuatulco81,57639,732(51.3)892,287402,728(54.9)
MIDMerida264,882147,490(44.3)2,790,6491,297,308(53.5)
MTTMinatitlan12,9478,432(34.9)148,15970,295(52.6)
OAXOaxaca118,62564,469(45.7)1,196,245590,778(50.6)
TAPTapachula39,70233,573(15.4)385,483280,475(27.2)
VERVeracruz133,91186,029(35.8)1,475,581721,159(51.1)
VSAVillahermosa116,11374,349(36.0)1,245,026638,477(48.7)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
December% ChgYear to date% Chg
2019202020192020
SJU Total937,716513,404(45.2)9,448,2534,845,353(48.7)
Domestic Traffic845,671485,411(42.6)8,455,9934,547,541(46.2)
International Traffic92,04527,993(69.6)992,260297,812(70.0)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
December% ChgYear to date% Chg
2019202020192020
Domestic Traffic996,876524,425(47.4)10,231,4793,625,324(64.6)
MDERionegro717,604345,354(51.9)7,409,4182,481,885(66.5)
EOHMedellin104,04475,915(27.0)1,095,291464,601(57.6)
MTRMonteria109,36160,147(45.0)1,028,309418,044(59.3)
APOCarepa21,54114,926(30.7)226,95190,205(60.3)
UIBQuibdo38,68224,635(36.3)384,487148,938(61.3)
CZUCorozal5,6443,448(38.9)87,02321,651(75.1)
International Traffic174,31580,344(53.9)1,820,656590,111(67.6)
MDERionegro174,31580,344(53.9)1,820,656590,111(67.6)
EOHMedellin
MTRMonteria
APOCarepa
UIBQuibdo
CZUCorozal
Traffic Total Colombia1,171,191604,769(48.4)12,052,1354,215,435(65.0)
MDERionegro891,919425,698(52.3)9,230,0743,071,996(66.7)
EOHMedellin104,04475,915(27.0)1,095,291464,601(57.6)
MTRMonteria109,36160,147(45.0)1,028,309418,044(59.3)
APOCarepa21,54114,926(30.7)226,95190,205(60.3)
UIBQuibdo38,68224,635(36.3)384,487148,938(61.3)
CZUCorozal5,6443,448(38.9)87,02321,651(75.1)
