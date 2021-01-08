ASUR: Passenger traffic down 41.2% in December

Airport passenger traffic down 37.4% in Mexico, 45.2% in Puerto Rico and 48.4% in Colombia, due to sharp slump in business and leisure travel affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) ASUR, an international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for December 2020 decreased 41.2% when compared to December 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 37.4% in Mexico, 45.2% in Puerto Rico and 48.4% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2020 and from December 1 through December 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.