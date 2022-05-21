Over 120,000 people gather in Brussels for Belgian Pride 2022

After a two-year absence, Belgian Pride was making its long-awaited comeback this year. More than 120,000 participated in the Belgian Pride Parade. The streets of the capital were decked out in the colors of the rainbow. It was an opportunity for those taking part to share their message and their demands in a joyful and good-humored atmosphere. It’s a call for more inclusion, diversity, respect and equality for LGBTQI+ people.

Belgian Pride is an opportunity for citizen, activist and intellectual initiatives to put forward the demands of the LGBTQI+ community and stimulate political reflection.

The theme chosen this year was “open” and the festival has always been resolutely open to all. It’s a call for more inclusion, diversity, respect and equality for LGBTQI+ people. These notions were supported by an awareness and communication campaign, training for volunteers and organizers, as well as a Safe Zone and a Health Village covering two aspects:

Feel safe “Respect & Consent”: Inclusion, consent…

Party safe “Take care of your body “: Reduction of the risks linked to alcohol and drugs, sexual activity…

Belgian Pride featured artists who are committed to the cause. They delivered powerful messages, stories and strong statements on behalf of the community. On the stages and in the partner cultural institutions such as Ancienne Belgique and Cinéma Palace, the public was immersed in LGBTQI+ culture by performers passionate about the cause.

And the festivities are far from finished. They’ll be continuing until the early hours in various parts of the capital. From the Pride Village on the Mont des Arts to the street parties and performances in the Rainbow Village, not forgetting the numerous parties honoring the diversity of the LGBTQI+ scene, it’s impossible to miss Belgian Pride 2022.

After a two-year absence, Brussels was delighted to once again be hosting Belgian Pride, now celebrating its 25th year!

visit.brussels has partnered the event since 2012. In addition to providing logistical support to the organization, the Brussels region’s tourism agency makes a point of promoting Brussels as the LGBTQI+-friendly capital of Europe, which enjoys a spirit of freedom supported by anti-discrimination legislation. Brussels is proud to be among Europe’s most LGBTQI+-friendly cities.

Belgian Pride is an opportunity to celebrate diversity but also to defend and assert LGBTQI+ rights, with the aim of making society more equal and inclusive. In fact, beyond its festive dimension, Pride is an opportunity to highlight the rights and demands of the community and stimulate political reflection.