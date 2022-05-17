Is Our Time on Earth Up?

Aiming to reignite respect for our essential and complex biosphere and inspire awe and wonder for our beautiful planet, the Our Time on Earth exhibition explores different ways of existing on Earth and finding ways to reconnect with them, while also looking at the role technology has to play in deepening our understanding and connection to the natural world. Our Time on Earth encourages visitors to take an active role and leave feeling empowered to make positive change.

The Our Time on Earth exhibition celebrates the power of global creativity to transform the conversation around the climate emergency. The event launched on May 5 at Barbican shortly after the arts and conference center announced it would be hosting the 2023 Ecocity World Summit; as well as two major award wins for venue sustainability. The exhibition runs until August 29, 2022.

Jackie Boughton, Head of barbican Business Events, comments: This major exhibition once again demonstrates our position as a global leader in the delivery of creative events. The whole team is incredibly proud of what the Barbican is delivering not just for the public but also organisers and delegates who wish to make the most of Our Time on Earth when they visit the Barbican.”

Through art, design, science, music and philosophy, the exhibition presents a range of radical visions for the future of all species. A journey through immersive, interactive installations and digital works, the exhibition invites visitors to experience a range of perspectives of our shared planet, exploring Earth as a community to which we all belong – humans as just one species among millions.

Our Time on Earth presents 18 works, including 12 new commissions, from 12 countries around the world to create a series of innovative new collaborations. Bringing together academics, architects, artists, activists, designers, ecologists, engineers, environmental campaigners, researchers, scientists, technologists and writers, the exhibition highlights the need to work in collaboration across disciplines to tackle climate change together.

The exhibition in the Curve takes place across three interconnected sections– Belong, Imagine and Engage, designed to create a shift in consciousness, changing the way we think about the natural world.

More information about the exhibition can be found here.