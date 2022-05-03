New lip color liquid in vinyl for super staying power

Maybelline New York has launched its latest innovation in lip color: Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor – no-budge vinyl color and up to 16HR wear.

This longwear lipstick’s Color Lock Complex formula, comprised of high impact ink pigments and liquid shine-boosters, defies smudging & transfer, and provides an instant shine finish for long-lasting, extreme wear.

APPLICATION TIPS:

STEP 1 SHAKE PACK: Shake pack for at least 5 seconds before applying.

STEP 2 SWIPE TO APPLY: Apply liquid vinyl in the center of upper lip and follow contours of mouth. Then, swipe across entire bottom lip.

STEP 3 LET DRY: Let lips dry and go!

Olga Schakler, Assistant Vice President of US Marketing for Maybelline New York Lip & Nail, noted she is a firm believer that a bold lip brightens any day. “The Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor provides that instant shine to my day. With no-budge vinyl color that lasts up to 16 hours, the collection is packed with a variety of shades, from wearable nudes to vibrant bold tones. Vinyl Ink was developed with comfort and longwear benefits in mind – crafted with breakthrough technology that includes special flexible Bio-Mimic Pigments, helping the formula to move with your lips – not against them. The Color Lock Complex makes this formula budge-resistant.”

Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor is available in 10 shades: Lippy, Peachy, Coy, Red-Hot, Unrivaled, Cheeky, Witty, Capricious, Wicked, and Royal. Available online and at mass-market retailers nationwide in April 2022. SRP: $11.99

It gets better: Super Stay Vinyl Ink goes rogue in five exclusive rose tones, available only at Target. The Maybelline New York Super Stay Vinyl Ink Rogue Rose collection shades are inspired by the bold and edgy attitude of NYC, ranging from moody rose tones to Central Park blooms. Shades Moody, Hot, Restless, Eccentric, and Dainty available online and in-store at Target in May 2022.