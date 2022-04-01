New Istanbul to Budapest flight on AnadoluJet

This week Budapest Airport has announced the addition of Turkey’s AnadoluJet that will join the Hungarian gateway during Summer of 2022.

The subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, which fully replaced its parent company’s schedule at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen in 2020, will become Budapest’s latest connection to Turkey’s largest city.

Launching on 2 June, the airport will welcome AnadoluJet’s three-times weekly link, utilising the carrier’s 189-seat Boeing 737s on the 1,080-km sector.

Further strengthening Budapest’s connections, new AnadoluJet service will mean that Hungary’s capital will have 39 weekly flights, offering more than 7100 one-way seats, to Turkish airports this summer – namely Antalya, Izmir, Istanbul, and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen.

Joining the market will give AnadoluJet an immediate 30% capacity share of the SAW route.

“We’ve had a successful product on this route for some time and in welcoming AnadoluJet to Budapest we can open the market further,” states Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport.

“In addition to offering a strong domestic network from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen, our latest airline partner provides numerous transfer options within Turkey from its hub. The inclusion of our newest carrier will serve as another engine for growth at Budapest,” adds Bogáts.

AnadoluJet is a brand of Turkish Airlines operating as a regional airline. It operates domestic flights as well as flights to Northern Cyprus, Western Europe and Western Asia for its parent company.

The brand was created on 23 April 2008 by Turkish Airlines. In March 2020, the brand was reconfigured to apply to the entire Turkish Airlines international route network operating from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, consisting of over 20 routes.