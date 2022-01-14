Road to the Super Bowl Now Lined with Fritos

The campaign is the latest in a decades-old relationship with the NFL and Super Bowl, and one of the best times of year to celebrate a savory, crunchy Frito-Lay snack with a cool, refreshing PepsiCo beverage.

“PepsiCo is synonymous with the gameday viewing experience, and no other company can bring together snacks and beverages for the complete NFL package,” said Greg Lyons, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “We know that 90 percent of households will be enjoying snacks and beverages together on Super Bowl Sunday, but this year, we’re starting the journey to L.A. a little early with some of our favorite brands.”

“We wanted to start the playoff season in a joyful, celebratory way, so we’re featuring legendary players and iconic brands all in one fun-filled campaign,” Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America. “From the start of the road trip to the pit stops along the way, the journey is fueled by the best in snacks and beverages – game-day favorites that only PepsiCo can deliver.”

“Road to Super Bowl” Gets Fans on the Bus!

In the commercial, the Mannings are joined by Bettis and Cruz, as Jerome “The Bus” Bettis organizes an actual bus to take the Super Bowl champions back to The Big Game – and, as you’d imagine, antics ensue. From hitting the road with half a house hitched to the bus to an impromptu sing-along to Olivia Rodrigo’s number one hit ‘good 4 u’ to Bradshaw joining the road trip in a “special seat” just for him, the spot showcases the camaraderie that can happen when enjoying football – and your favorite snacks and drinks. The campaign kicks off today and will air digitally and on television from Super Wild Card Weekend through Championship Sunday.

“This commercial has it all – a combined 10 Super Bowl rings among the players, the best gameday drinks and snacks from PepsiCo Beverages and Frito-Lay, and of course I got to work alongside my brother,” said Eli Manning. “The post-season is always an exciting time of year and I hope this campaign helps get fans geared up for The Big Game as we take them with us on the road to Super Bowl LVI. We have a ton of big, funny personalities in this commercial, so I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed filming it.”

The gameday fun continues with NFL-themed Frito-Lay packaging and displays of Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Beverage products available at retailers now through mid-February. When consumers scan or purchase one of the specially-marked products and enter a code, they have a chance to win NFL gear to get ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

Frito-Lay’s Road to Super Bowl

Frito-Lay is taking over the Super Bowl LVI screen with two in-game spots featuring Flamin’ Hot products and Lay’s. Flamin’ Hot will include both the Doritos and Cheetos brands as well as other friends who embody the Flamin’ Hot spirit. The Lay’s Super Bowl LVI campaign announcement comes on the heels of its recent Golden Grounds release, a product made from potatoes grown in fields mixed with sacred soil pulled directly from NFL stadiums and fields to create a limited-edition line of chips for the most passionate of football fans.

To bring the on-screen entertainment to life, Frito-Lay is hosting “Calle de Crunch,” an in-person experience at LA Live on the days leading up to Super Bowl LVI. Additionally, Frito-Lay and the PepsiCo Foundation are making a lasting impact on the Los Angeles community through continued work with GENYOUth to provide food access to low-income neighborhoods. More information on Frito-Lay’s Super Bowl campaigns and community work will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Following the seismic announcement that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar would headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Pepsi is raising the stakes once again with the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Designed for access-hungry music fanatics who can’t wait for the big day, the free app offers complementary experiences during the show itself and exclusive content drops in the leadup to the most watched 12 minutes in music on February 13 at SoFi Stadium.

The mobile app delivers chances for fans to WIN, DISCOVER and UNLOCK including:

• The chance to WIN: Giveaways – Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show sidelines passes inclusive of flights and hotels, artist-signed footballs, and more;

• The incentive to DISCOVER: Surprise creative drops, unveiled in the leadup to the big show;

• The opportunity to UNLOCK: New and exclusive content, exciting AR features, and a suite of digital experiences to get fans amped.