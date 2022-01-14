Click here if this is your press release!

N95 Masks Are the New Suggestion to Protect Against COVID

14 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

As the Omicron variant spreads rapidly, 3M has been providing information about 3M N95 respirators – where to buy them, how to ensure a proper fit, and why they are considered the standard for protection.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

“As we have throughout the pandemic, 3M is committed to making sure everyone who needs an N95 has access,” said Raymond Eby, President of 3M’s Personal Safety Division. “3M’s N95 respirators are NIOSH-approved and filter out at least 95% of airborne particles, including those that may contain viruses.”

“Fit matters. N95s need to be worn correctly to protect effectively,” said Dr. Nikki Vars McCullough, Vice President and respiratory protection leader at 3M. “Respirators must seal to your face to direct inhaled and exhaled air through the filter. They are designed to fit a wide-range of faces and move with your face as you talk.”

3M N95s are available at all major retailers and online platforms–and for occupational users through medical and industrial distributors. 3M is the largest manufacturer of N95 respirators in the U.S., with manufacturing plants in South Dakota and Nebraska.

When purchasing N95 respirators, be sure you are buying from a reputable seller. 3M has been partnering with law enforcement to help combat fraud and counterfeiting in connection with our products and COVID. To date, we have helped seize more than 55 million counterfeit respirators.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment