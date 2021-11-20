24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
One pilot killed, two injured in a two-jet ‘mishap’

Two US supersonic jet trainers involved in a runway 'aircraft accident' at Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio, Texas

by Harry Johnson
T-38C Talon supersonic training jets at Laughlin Air Force Base
The twin-engine Northrop T-38 is the world’s first supersonic training jet, and has been in service with the US Air Force since 1959.

Two US T-38C Talon supersonic training jets were involved in ‘an aircraft accident’ on the runway of the Laughlin Air Force Base, located near Del Rio, Texas near the US-Mexico border, around 10am local time today.

According to a statement from Laughlin AFB, one pilot has been killed and two others were injured during a runway ‘mishap.’

One pilot died on the scene. Another was taken to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio, treated and released. The third pilot involved in the ‘accident’ is in critical condition, and was evacuated to the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Their names are being withheld pending the notification of their next of kin.

“Losing teammates is unbelievably painful and it is with a heavy heart I express my sincere condolences,” said Colonel Craig Prather, commander of the 47th Flying Training Wing.

“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with our pilots involved in this mishap and their families.”

The twin-engine Northrop T-38 is the world’s first supersonic training jet, and has been in service with the US Air Force since 1959. It is scheduled for replacement by the Boeing T-7 Red Hawk starting in 2023.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

