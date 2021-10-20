IMEX | EIC People & Planet Village Will Be an Interactive Hub

The Village will feature a shared educational campfire area with sessions dedicated to regeneration, nature+, and diversity. It will also provide the chance to take part in activities that support the Las Vegas community. Learning sessions dedicated to regeneration and nature will cover specifics around event design, CSR case studies, eco travel and climate-friendly food among other topics.

“For several years we’ve had a dedicated area on the show floor to champion sustainability. This year we’ve re-imagined this space to create a new focal point for the show to champion not only sustainability but also regeneration, diversity, social impact and giving back.”

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, introduces the new IMEX | EIC People & Planet Village at IMEX America, taking place November 9 – 11.

Based on the show floor, the IMEX | EIC People & Planet Village will be a hub for interactive education and conversations. It will feature a shared educational campfire area with sessions dedicated to regeneration, nature+, and diversity as well as the chance to take part in activities that support the Las Vegas community. This includes The Misfit Market, a juice and smoothie station serving healthy drinks made from ‘imperfect’ and surplus fruit and vegetables.

A chance to take positive action

Attendees are invited assemble a hygiene kit, participate in a virtual book drive and – new for this year – help to construct a Clubhouse:

‘When kids read, they succeed.’ That’s the philosophy of Spread the Word Nevada who promote literacy among at-risk children in the State. Over 400 books have already been donated at the show since 2017 and attendees are invited to make a donation to boost this total.

Attendees can help the community and support IMEX’s long-standing charity partnerships by creating a hygiene kit for Clean the World. Over 5,000kg of kits have been assembled at IMEX America and donated to vulnerable local communities.

There are few things more meaningful than supporting a sick child and bringing smiles to young faces. Over the three days of the show, the KLH Group will build a Clubhouse, a special play space, for Luna, a child with pediatric cancer. IMEX America attendees are invited to roll up their sleeves and help with the building effort. Once complete, the clubhouse will be delivered to Luna’s kindergarten ensuring that hundreds of children will benefit.

Learning sessions dedicated to regeneration and nature will cover specifics around event design, CSR case studies, eco travel and climate-friendly food among other topics. Attendees can also discover how event professionals are incorporating the United Nation’s SDGs into their events and operations in Sustainability and social impact action plan delivered by Mariela McIlwraith, Vice President Sustainability and Industry Advancement at the Events Industry Council.

People & Planet Pledge

Both visitors and exhibitors are invited to fly the flag for sustainability and make a pledge to champion social impact and environmental responsibility at IMEX America. The new People & Planet Pledge details a range of actions, whether it’s using sustainable materials in booth construction, wearing a pronoun badge or carbon offsetting travel. By committing to four simple actions, exhibitors and visitors can join forces with IMEX to create a show that’s both inclusive and conscious of its impact on the planet. Everyone supporting the Pledge can collect a special ribbon from the People & Planet Village to demonstrate their participation and exhibitor booths will receive a green booth number.

Carina concludes: “We want responsible consumption and production to sit front and center of each show, never more so than this year. With COP 26 taking place at the same time as IMEX America, environmental issues will now be front of mind globally. The new People & Planet Village creates a focal point to explore current issues around sustainability, diversity and social impact. We’re also excited to invite exhibitors and visitors to support us on our sustainability journey through the new People & Planet Pledge.”

Partners for the new IMEX | EIC People & Planet Village are: LGBT MPA; ECPAT USA; Tourism Diversity Matters; Meetings Industry Fund; Meetings Mean Business; SEARCH Foundation; Above & Beyond Foundation; Clean the World; KHL Group. More details about the IMEX Group’s sustainability initiatives, partners and research can be found here including the Regenerative Revolution report, powered by Marriott International, which has achieved thousands of downloads since its launch a year ago this month.

IMEX America takes place November 9 – 11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8. To register – for free – click here. For more details about accommodation options and to book, click here. Special rate room blocks are still open and available.

