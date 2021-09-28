24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Caribbean Government News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Jamaica Breaking News News Tourism Travel Destination Update

Expedia Sees Impressive Growth for Jamaica

2 hours ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Jamaica and Expedia meeting
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Senior executives at Expedia Inc., the largest online travel agency in the world and the biggest producer of tourism business for Jamaica, have assured Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and other senior officials that “their data clearly shows impressive room night and passenger growth with both metrics surpassing the same time in 2019.” They also noted that the United States of America remains the overall top search origin market for Jamaica.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. The largely confidential data analytics presentation was held at the Expedia Inc. corporate office in Miami, Florida, yesterday, Monday, September 27, 2021.
  2. While there are COVID-19 related concerns, confidence of key tourism stakeholders in the US for growth in Jamaica remains very strong.
  3. Jamaica continues to reinforce the safety of the Resilient Corridors.

The welcome news comes despite slowing global travel demand triggered by the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and associated issues. The slowing has negatively impacted Jamaica’s tourism sector, however, there is growing confidence that the situation will turn for the better soon. 

Bartlett noted: “So far our engagements with key tourism stakeholders in the United States have been positive. There are COVID-19 related concerns, however, confidence in growth for Jamaica remains very strong. We will continue to leave nothing to chance and reinforce the safety of the Resilient Corridors, our improving and way above average COVID-19 vaccination rates across the tourism sector and the simple fact that Jamaica is the best destination to vacation in the Caribbean.” 

Tourism to the rescue of Saint Vincent
Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett

The largely confidential data analytics presentation was held at the Expedia Inc. corporate office in Miami, Florida on Monday, September 27, 2021. Bartlett was joined by the Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board, John Lynch; Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Senior Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright and Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Donnie Dawson. The Expedia engagement is one in a series of meetings with several travel industry leaders, including major Airlines, Cruise Lines and Investors, across Jamaica’s largest source markets, the United States and Canada. This is being done to increase arrivals to the destination in the coming weeks and months, as well as, to foster further investment in the local tourism sector.

Expedia Inc. is also the third largest travel company in the US, and the fourth largest travel company in the world.  Its websites, which are primarily travel fare aggregators and travel metasearch engines, include Expedia.com, Vrbo (previously HomeAway), Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Orbitz, Travelocity, trivago and CarRentals.com.    

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment