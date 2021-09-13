Russia resumes Iraq, Kenya, Slovakia and Spain flights, Afghanistan flights have to wait

Russia to resume air service with four more countries.

Flights from Moscow to Kenya, Slovakia, Iraq and Spain restart.

No flight from Russia to Afghanistan yet.

Citing the national anti-COVID crisis center, the government of Russia announced today that the Russian Federation will relaunch regular scheduled passenger air service with Iraq, Kenya, Slovakia and Spain starting on September 21, 2021.

“Russia resumes air service with Spain, Iraq, Kenya, and Slovakia from September 21,” the officials wrote on Russian Federation government’s Telegram channel.

The flights to Egypt and Turkey from four more Russian cities – Pskov, Magadan, Murmansk, and Chita, will also be resumed from September 21.

At the same time, the Russian authorities expressed their unwillingness to restore regular passenger air travel with Afghanistan.

According to some Russian government sources, the decision on the preparation of regular civilian flights with Kabul and the provision of slots for them in the schedule by the Russian air carrier has not yet been made. It is still premature to talk about the commencement of civil flights there on a regular basis.

In order to resume regular communication with Kabul, an appropriate decision of the operational headquarters will be required to prevent the import and spread of COVID-19 infection.

All necessary airport infrastructure must be created in Kabul first to ensure the work of air traffic controllers in accordance with international civil aviation safety standards.

It was reported earlier that Taliban authorities announced their desire to resume air traffic with Russia and Turkey.