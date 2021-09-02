Tourism Seychelles and Emirates airline embark on marketing partnership

Seychelles has welcomed over 15,000 tourists from the UAE so far this year. Safety measures and straightforward protocols have been conveniently designed to ease travel between the destinations. Emirates operates seven flights a week to the Seychelles from Dubai and is the second leading source market to the islands.

The partnership will include a series of campaigns aiming to bring the Seychelles Islands maximum visibility as the ultimate leisure destination throughout the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) market through integrated Seychelles-related content that will be visible on Emirates’ social media platforms as well as through email marketing and joint radio advertisements.

The collaboration will keep guests up to date with information on travel the archipelago, which has welcomed over 15,000 tourists from the UAE so far this year and which, as of Sunday, August 29, 2021, stands as the second leading source market to the destination.

Furthermore, the campaigns will strengthen travel trade relations and enhance product knowledge through online training and workshops as well as familiarization trips, focused on areas whose borders have now opened for travel.

Keeping safety at the heart of travel to Seychelles, the collaboration will also highlight the journey from Dubai to the island nation, including important details such as safety measures and straightforward protocols conveniently designed to ease travel. In addition, guests will be able to discover what the Seychelles Islands hold in store for them before they even land on its sandy shores.

Commenting on the collaboration, Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, said, “The partnership with Emirates is one that has grown from strength to strength, and we are happy for the support they have extended to the destination and Tourism Seychelles over the year. This year’s partnership is no different. However, in a time when our industry is slowly recovering and where building travel confidence is very important, partnerships such as this one has new meaning and definition. Through this collaborative work, it will be a win for both airline and destination.”

With Emirates operating seven flights a week to the Seychelles from Dubai, UAE nationals and residents can now plan an exotic getaway to the land of turquoise waters, pearly shores and emerald mountains, choosing from one of the many luxurious resorts or charming guesthouses for their stay.

Entry to Seychelles requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test, conducted within 72 hours of the date of travel and approval from the Health Travel Authorization app. More information in regard to travel to the island paradise can be found at ‘seychelles.advisory.travel.’