Visitors are facing new travel restrictions for Hawaii

New travel restrictions for Hawaii (updated)
- Hawaii has been going through its highest numbers of COVID infection since the begin of the pandemic. This high number is despsite the fact that 60.8% of the State’s population is fully vaccinated.
- Record numbers of domestic visitors arrive every day in the Aloha State, keeping hotels, shops and restaurants full.
- Why would so many people want to visit Hawaii. Even the Hawaii Tourism Authority doesn’t know and keeps quiet, trying to find ways to discourage tourists to travel to the Aloha State.
COVID infection rates are currently out of control in the US State of Hawaii – and this is worrisome.
“We need to really lower our case counts now through Labor Day, otherwise there will be an unnecessary and tragic loss of life,” Green said in a Facebook and Instagram post this morning.
Lt. Governor Green was echoed by Hawaii Governor David Ige who indicated a re-introduction of restrictions may be in the pipeline. He said an announcement could be made by Friday. Expected restrictions could lower the number of people allowed to meet, at events, hanging out at beaches, restaurants, and shops.
In the worst scenario, it could force venues to close again.
This is bad news for a booming tourism industry currently in the State. While closed for international travel, domestic tourism has been higher now compared to pre-covid numbers.
This is bad news for a booming tourism industry currently in the State. While closed for international travel, domestic tourism has been higher now compared to pre-covid numbers.
Even with the enormous increase in infection numbers, the fatality rate has been low so far.
On Sunday one person died and 437 cases were recorded, and 9 more people were hospitalized bringing the hospitalization count to 2848.
The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,784,678 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Sunday, up 10,118 from Friday. Health officials say that 60.8% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 68.3% have received at least one dose.
Visitors have to pass the Safe Travel program before being allowed to enter Hawaii.
Just stay in America. Do not come to Hawaii. We had zero covid cases on Kauai and now there are over 50 . America has many beautiful places to explore so do that. Explore the American continent and stay away from our islands. Mahalo
@IslandGirl Are you native Hawaiian? If you are a white occupier of Hawaiian land, your comments are absolutely absurd. Give me a break.
If you do not LIVE on the islands then keep your comments to yourself. While we completely rely on tourism, it’s not worth causing our numbers to increase the way they have. We, on Oahu, are a condensed population and I can assure anyone on the Mainland or people who “think they know” our islands to fact check before you start spitting out your ‘personal’ opinion and lack of information.
The travelers who come here don’t respect our rules. People have stomped vegetation on our beautiful mountains, hiking trails and various waterfalls. Locals circulate pictures all the time of people not respecting our state because they don’t live here. My husband and I have 2 new grandsons on the Mainland, don’t you think we would be jumping on a plane and going to see them IF we thought it was safe?! So, we have stayed HOME and will travel when everything has calmed back down! If locals travel, believe me, we mask. I haven’t heard of any airline allowing people to unmask..??
Just show some respect to the island and practice Aloha!!🌺🤙🏼
@ J Odgaard…. Your trip to Hawaii would have mattered more to you, or else you would have looked into this properly…
1. Vaccinated trans-pacific travelers from the mainland to Hawaii are NOT required to test as of July 8th.
2. Even if testing was required, there are several VERY good and easy test at home services such as Vault which I have used twice now. This means you don’t have to travel to test in person. I live in remote eastern Oregon and this worked very efficiently.
Plan better! Travel better! 🙂
It turns out that the recent uptick in Hawaiian infections, has been caused by Hawaiians going to places like Las Vegas and returning and spreading it in their own local social circles!….. A disturbing fact, no doubt! All tourists arriving on Island have been vaccinated and or tested for covid within 72 hours of arrival…. Tourists obviously feel more comfortable going to a domestic US destination, that until recently seemed to have the covid situation under control…. It is legitimate to blame out of state tourists for crowding and a shortage of rental cars. I hope to visit my friends in Maui after Thanksgiving, assuming that is a better time for tourists to come visit?!
We recently went to Maui and we’re told it’s residents from Hawaii going to Vegas and bringing COVID back not tourists. They are not required to show proof of vaccine like tourists are.
We are leaving for Hawaii on September 9th for 2 weeks , both fully vaccinated.
.a nervous wreck that we won’t make it in time because of all maybe being lick down again
What are the chances of us not making our trip because of it ?
Everything is booked and paid for .
The rePUBElicans totally have our best interest. LOL at anyone who’s making science political, go to Florida with that BS. Aloha!