by Harry Johnson
Brunei bans all entry from Indonesia after imported COVID-19 cases spike
Written by Harry Johnson

Indonesia on Monday recorded 34,257 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,338 deaths in the past 24 hours.

  • Approvals on the entry for foreign nationals traveling from or through Indonesia are temporarily suspended with immediate effect until further notice.
  • Suspension also applies to foreign nationals who have already been granted pre-approvals to enter Brunei from Indonesia.
  • After recording eight imported cases from Indonesia on Sunday, Brunei reported another 14 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from Indonesia on Monday.

Brunei government officials today announced that all entry from Indonesia has been suspended due to Indonesia’s COVID-19 situation and growing number of imported coronavirus cases from the country.

According to Brunei’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), following the ongoing situation with COVID-19 in Indonesia, approvals on the entry for foreign nationals traveling from or through Indonesia are temporarily suspended with immediate effect until further notice, which applies to entry travels of all foreign nationals departing from or through any airport in Indonesia (direct flight) or traveling from Indonesia to Brunei via transit at any other airport.

The Prime Minister’s Office also said that in addition, the temporary suspension also applies to foreign nationals who have already been granted pre-approvals to enter Brunei from Indonesia.

Indonesia on Monday recorded 34,257 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,338 deaths in the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said.

After recording eight imported cases from Indonesia on Sunday, Brunei reported another 14 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from Indonesia on Monday, bringing the national tally to 305.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, the new cases are all Indonesian citizens arriving from Indonesia via Singapore on July 12, 2021.

