The Tourist Consortium of Maratea in the Basilicata region of Southern Italy was made up of local authorities and parliamentarians of Lucanian origin, along with the national and international press, with the remote extraordinary participation of the Minister of Tourism Massimo Garavaglia. They all met at the Hotel Villa del Mare to present the program for the tourist season and the Italy Tourism relaunch of the destination for the year 2021.

Post pandemic, Italy Tourism relaunch of its tourist destinations and development projects kick off for the remainder of this year. With Italy in the white zone, tourism can resume earlier than previously anticipated. The introduction of the Green Pass will also spur this tourism movement.

“Tourism in Italy will resume early, contributing to a partial recovery of the economy. They organized the city of Maratea in every technical and receptive aspect to accommodate tourism that will soon return thanks to the pandemic truce of Italy in the white zone and introducing the Green Pass,” said Italy Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia.

Tourism in Basilicata: 4.5 Million to Relaunch

P.A.R.T.I. is an acronym that translates into “Action Plan to Recover Tourism in Basilicata.” This plan amounts to 4.5 million euros and incorporates initiatives for the rapid implementation of activities to recover from the tourism crisis. It is suitable to improve the territorial offer and strengthen the positioning of the Basilicata destination in the national and international market.

The plan illustrated by the Regional Councilor for Production Activities, Francesco Cuffaro, intends to update the offer with aggregation projects including the creation of networks of operators in the fields of art culture, wedding, luxury, family, outdoors, sea and mountain resorts, attractions, workshops, and activities, as well as new segments.

Senators support Italy Tourism relaunch.

Italy Tourism Relaunch: Emerging Post-Pandemic Hope 5

Suggestions of the Senators

Revitalization proposals by Senator Lomuti focus on the support of SMEs [small- and medium-sized enterprises] in addition to strategies to attract tourism to the town Maratea, extended to the Basilicata region. To highlight the quality of the infrastructures, the high quality of hospitality that Maratea offers and the beauty of the Basilicata region will be in the spotlight.