Kenyas Tourism Secretary Najib Balala wants African Pharmaceutical Companies to produce patent free COVID vaccine

8 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
The Paradigm Shift for Tourism in Africa may be for the better
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Kenya Tourism Secretary Najib Balala, was one of the first African leaders supporting the Health Without Border initiative by WTN.
He is now the first African minister responding to US President Biden push to relax patents for the COVID-19 vaccine.

  1. Kenya Tourism Secretary Najib Balala is known to react immediately and for thinking out of the box. He welcomes the US position on relaxing the COVID-19 patents.
  2. Secretary Balala is a member of the World Tourism Network and was one of the first international leaders to voice his support for the Health without Border initiative by WTN.
  3. No one is safe until everyone is vaccinated and a waiver of patents on Covid-19 vaccines will make the supply chain more efficient, the Secretary noted.

The Kenya Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala has welcomed the United States position on relaxing the Covid-19 vaccines patents. He said the international community should now lobby the big pharmaceutical companies to accept and support this move to facilitate the production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, particularly in Africa.  

