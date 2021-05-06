Kenyas Tourism Secretary Najib Balala wants African Pharmaceutical Companies to produce patent free COVID vaccine

Kenya Tourism Secretary Najib Balala, was one of the first African leaders supporting the Health Without Border initiative by WTN. He is now the first African minister responding to US President Biden push to relax patents for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kenya Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala has welcomed the United States position on relaxing the Covid-19 vaccines patents. He said the international community should now lobby the big pharmaceutical companies to accept and support this move to facilitate the production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, particularly in Africa.