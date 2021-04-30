You have been fully vaccinated. Now what?

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
etn Feature Article Health News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News rebuilding Tourism Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Travel Safety & Emergencies USA Travel News

You have been fully vaccinated. Now what?

46 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Now that some people have been fully vaccinated, what lies ahead in the United States as the COVID-19 coronavirus is still rampaging in some countries around the world. What exactly do we need to do?

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. First of all, what does being fully vaccinated mean exactly?
  2. Being vaccinated is not an end-all to COVID-19 safety precautions.
  3. President Biden says no mask required for fully-vaccinated outdoors in smaller groups, but in general the rules still apply – wear a mask, social distance, and sanitize.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been over 212 million COVID vaccinations administered around the United States. As millions of people get fully vaccinated, they may still be wondering how they can continue to minimize their risks of contracting the virus. The good news is that there are ways to help reduce risks and keep healthy.

“It’s a great idea to get the vaccine but getting it doesn’t mean you can completely let your guard down,” explained Shan S. Haider, Chief Executive Officer of CurexLab, a supplier of COVID-19 PPE and lab supplies. “The vaccine is the first step in protecting yourself, but there are other things you can do to keep you and your family healthy.”

First, it’s important for people to know what being “fully vaccinated” means. Getting the vaccine doesn’t mean that one has reached full vaccination. According to the CDC, people are considered to be fully vaccinated 2 weeks after they have received their final vaccine. For those who have received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, that would mean 2 weeks after their second dose. For those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that would be 2 weeks after their one shot.

Additional things that you can do to stay COVID-safe after being fully vaccinated include:

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like