First IMEX BuzzHub Buzz Day presents stellar line-up

IMEX is presenting an outstanding line-up of global community builders at its first Buzz Day event with CEOs of Daybreaker and Count Me In joined by marketing and events experts from LinkedIn.

The IMEX BuzzHub is kicking off on day one with expert panelists on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Find out how a high school project turned into a global social incubator impacting over 10 million people around the world. Here from LinkedIn executive about the overall impact of the pandemic on business planning.

The first event to take place on the new IMEX BuzzHub on Wednesday, May 12, brings together an exceptional line-up of speakers and panelists who are all experts in building global communities.

Taking its programming theme from one of IMEX’s 12 Commitments, ‘Collaboration, Connections and Community’, the Buzz Day program, which is open to all and free of charge, opens with a short introduction and welcome by IMEX Chairman, Ray Bloom and CEO, Carina Bauer. Shortly after in “Leadership Passport: Building Community to Move Beyond Competition and Scale Impact”, Shane Feldman, Founder of Count Me In, will recount how an idea that started as a 2008 high school project grew into a global social entrepreneurship incubator that has impacted more than 10 million people in 104 countries.

Shane Feldman, Founder of COUNT ME IN

shane feldman

By spearheading the world’s largest millennial-led movement, Feldman has decoded frameworks that enable individuals and teams to connect more authentically and perform at their highest levels. Feldman will share the universal strategies that make teams click and businesses thrive using his research into community leadership and human behavior in over 25 countries.