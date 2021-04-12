- Researchers will develop an online tool to predict the spread of airborne droplets of fluid across shops, restaurants and schools
- The tool will help users make more informed decisions about health and safety
- People sharing space with virus-carrying droplets could be infected when they breathe them in
New research project aims to make indoor spaces safer during COVID-19
Engineers from the University of Glasgow are leading the project, which brings together experts in fluid mechanics, modelling and computation from a total of five UK universities