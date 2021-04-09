China’s tourism to rake in $195 billion in first half of 2021

China’s tourism consumption is enjoying a speedy recovery and will see a consumption boom in the third quarter of this year, especially during the weeklong National Day holiday

More than 1.7 billion domestic trips in China are expected to be made in H1 2021

In first quarter of 2021, Chinese people made 697 million domestic trips

During Labor Day holiday domestic tourist trips will recover to or even surpass the pre-COVID-19 level

China Tourism Academy (CTA) forecasts that country’s tourism revenue will increase 102 percent year on year and reach 1.28 trillion yuan (about $195 billion US) in the first half of 2021.

More than 1.7 billion domestic trips in China are expected to be made in H1 2021, up 85 percent year on year, the academy announced at an online press conference today.

During the upcoming Labor Day holiday from May 1 to 5, domestic tourist trips will recover to or even surpass the pre-COVID-19 level, said Dai Bin, director of the CTA.

Meanwhile, according to a survey by the academy, over 83 percent of the respondents said they are willing to travel in the second quarter of 2021, up 1.02 percentage points and 4.93 percentage points compared with Q1 of 2021 and Q2 of 2020, respectively.

In first quarter of 2021, Chinese people made 697 million domestic trips and the country’s tourism revenue reached 560 billion yuan, increasing by 136 percent and 150 percent year on year, respectively, said the CTA.

“China’s tourism consumption is enjoying a speedy recovery. It will see a consumption boom in the third quarter of this year, especially during the weeklong National Day holiday,” said Dai.