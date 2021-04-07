Tobago Tourism Agency launches Mask On Tobago contest

Tobago Tourism encourages the use of masks and adherence to COVID-19 health protocols in the island’s tourism sector

Mask On Tobago social media contest launched ahead of Easter weekend

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) launched a Mask On Tobago social media contest ahead of the busy Easter weekend, in their latest initiative to encourage the use of masks and adherence to COVID-19 health protocols in the island’s tourism sector.

Mask On Tobago encourages the public to unite to create a safer Tobago for residents, hospitality staff and visitors, and show how they’re doing it by sharing photos via social media. Some examples of content encouraged by the TTAL includes photos of tourism workers wearing masks and PPE, visitors enjoying Tobago while following government regulations, and any other measures that industry stakeholders have taken to make their businesses and services as COVID-19 safe as possible.

The contest was launched on April 02, 2021 via Tobago’s official destination pages on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and gives entrants the chance to win local hotel stays and other exclusive prizes until the end date of April 28, 2021. Entries will be eligible for weekly draws as well as two Grand Prize draws.

This latest engagement strategy by TTAL builds upon the ongoing success of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) “Safe Travels” stamp initiative on the island, implemented by the Tobago Tourism Agency in June 2020. Tobago was the third destination in the Caribbean to be named a “Safe Travels” destination by the WTTC, and has since seen more than 100 tourism embrace the guidelines outlined in TTAL’s Health and Safety Manual for post COVID-19, and earn the “Safe Travels” stamp of approval for their operations.

TTAL’s Marketing Coordinator Ms. Sheena Des Vignes stated:

“The Tobago Tourism Agency has recognized the need to meaningfully address the safety concerns and reputation of the destination as we seek to sustain and regain consumer confidence in Tobago locally and internationally.

Our Mask On Tobago contest will aid in creating user generated content across our digital platforms that illustrates COVID-19 health and safety protocols in action across the island, starting with the proper use of face masks. It is a definitive step in creating a footprint of evidence of the various safety measures being taken on-island, that will support the recent success of over 100 tourism partners being Safe travels verified, and demonstrate to the global travelling public that Tobago is in fact a Safe Travels destination.”

TTAL’s Mask On Challenge is one of a series of on-island activities that form part of the organization’s strategy to ensure Tobago remains a Safe travels destination, protecting lives while safeguarding the future of the industry. This latest engagement initiative will be further bolstered by written content produced by the Agency for traditional and digital media platforms to add to the narrative of how to experience Tobago safely while featuring its “Safe Travels” partners.