What’s new in the islands of The Bahamas in April

The Bahamas is heating up this spring with the recent announcement of the return of cruising to the destination in the coming months and Expedia Group’s North American sites showing a 170% increase in searches about the destination in February. With a number of additional reopenings, The Bahamas is ready to continue to bring visitors the unparalleled vacation experience it is known for.

NEWS

Cruising Returns to The Bahamas – Crystal Cruises and Royal Caribbean announced their return to The Bahamas this summer. Crystal Cruises will operate in a Bahamas bubble with itineraries calling on Nassau, Bimini, Harbour Island, Great Exuma, San Salvador and Long Island. Royal Caribbean announced that Nassau will be the homeport for Adventure of the Seas beginning in June and will visit additional islands including Grand Bahama Island and Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private Bahamas destination.

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Launches Romance Magazine – On the heels of its incredibly successful trade and consumer virtual romance expo, From The Bahamas With Love, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation launched its digital romance magazine by the same name. The magazine features exclusive wedding planning content including top venue recommendations, bachelorette party planning inspiration and made in The Bahamas decor and styling tips.

Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina Expansion and Reconstruction Expected by Q4 2021 – Famous among yachters, the highly anticipated reopening of Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing is slated for completion Q4 2021. The totally rebuilt marina will feature luxury dockside residences, world-class retail, fine dining and extensive amenities designed for owners, guests and yacht crew, as well as docks up to 420 feet and 6,100 linear feet of deep-water floating.

Lighthouse Pointe Reopens to Guests – On March 25, Grand Bahama Island’s Lighthouse Pointe reopened to guests as part of the phased reopening of the Grand Lucayan Resort. The property features 200 guest rooms and a number of on-site restaurants.

John Watling’s Distillery Reopens – The famed Bahamian distillery, John Watling’s Distillery, reopened to visitors at the end of March. Free tours are available to visitors seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Bahamas Launches Digital Payment Portals for Boaters and Fishermen – The Bahamas Customs & Excise Department and Ministry of Finance have developed electronic portals for boating and fishing permits to be booked online.

AWARDS AND ACCOLADES

The Bahamas Awarded Bronze in 2021 Adrian Award – The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International will honor the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation with a Bronze Adrian Award in the Integrated Marketing Campaign category for its Still Rockin’ campaign. Following Hurricane Dorian, BMOTA’s Still Rockin’ campaign highlighted the country’s 14 major islands unimpacted by the storm, which contributed to the country’s record-breaking year of 7.2 million visitors in 2019.

The Bahamas Honored with Nine Nominations in World Travel Awards – The Islands of The Bahamas have been selected as a shortlisted nominee in the 28th annual World Travel Awards and are nominated in the lead beach, cruise, dive, honeymoon and overall destination categories. The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is also nominated in the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2021 category. Voting is open now through August 2, 2021.