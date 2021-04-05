Click to join an upcoming live event

Iran’s Kish Air launches Kazakhstan flights

39 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Iranian air carrier commences flights between Gorgan, Iran and Aktau, Kazakhstan

  • Iranian airline launches Kazakhstan service
  • Kish Airlines flies from Gorgan to Aktau
  • Kish Airlines is an air carrier operating from Kish Island, Iran

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the official news agency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iranian Kish Airlines launched air service between Gorgan, Iran and Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The inaugural flight from Gorgan arrived at Aktau Airport on April 1, 2021.

Kish Airlines is an air carrier operating from Kish Island, Iran. It operates international, domestic and charter services as a scheduled carrier. Its main base is Mehrabad International Airport, Tehran.

At present Kish aIR IS OPERATING two dry leased and two purchased Russian-made Tupolev Tu-154 aircraft and a fleet of medium-range MD-80 series aircraft and short-range Fokker 100 on its domestic and international routes.

