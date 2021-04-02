United Airlines set to hire 300 new pilots as travel bounces back

25 seconds ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
United Airlines announced today, Thursday, April 1, 2021, that it would hire about 300 pilots as travel demand appears to be rebounding due to Americans getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

  1. United’s CEO announced that domestic leisure travel demand has almost entirely recovered.
  2. Business demand is still down over 80%, and international borders, particularly for long-haul, are still largely closed.
  3. It’s really nice to see that domestic leisure recovery and that human desire for connection is going to come back and come back strong.
