Beijing leading 60 Safest Airports in the World for COVID-19 travel

Beijing Capital International Airport is the safest airport in the world, Dubai in the Middle East, Amsterdam in Europe; Philadephia in North America; Singapore in South East Asia; Sydney in Australia; and Lima in Peru. See the list of the 60 safest airport and find out about the least safest airport in the world. Surprisingly it is in Germany.

What are the airports in the world that achieved a safety score of 4.0-4.4 considered the highest scores currently to evaluate airport safety when traveling during COVID-19 COVID-19 safety protocols, travelers convenience, and service excellence are points of measurements Safe Travel Barometer’s independent research provides the reason for this rating.

As the aviation industry braces itself for the years of recovery to achieve the pre-pandemic levels, there exists an immediate opportunity to develop a sustainable model and shape the future of aviation. Airports continue to evolve and invest in infrastructure, to ensure the well-being of their frontline and operational staff and towards passenger experience.

Safe Travel Barometer released the result of its February research giving a score from 1.0 to 5.0

57 airports reached a score from 4.0 to 4.5 and are considered to rank in the top of airport safety during COVID-19 travel

Beijing Capital International Airport, China 4.5 Dubai International Airport, UAE: 4.4 Hamad International Airport Doha, Qatar: 4.4 Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, The Netherlands: 4.4 Istanbul Airport, Turkey: 4.3 Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport: 4.3 Philadelphia International Airport, PA, USA 4.3 Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan 4.3 Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore: 4.3 Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, GA, USA: 4.3 Boston Logan International Airport, MA, USA : 4.3 Newark Liberty International Airport, NJ, USA: 4.3 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, India: 4.3 Toronto Pearson International Airport, ONT, Canada 4.3 O’Hare International Airport, Chicago, IL, USA: 4.3 Heathrow Airport, London, UK: 4.2 Athens International Airport, Greece: 4.2 Frankfurt Airport, Germany: 4.2 Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, India: 4.2 Kuwait International Airport: 4.2 Birmingham Airport, UK: 4.2 Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport, Rome, Italy: 4.1 King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 4.1 Bologne Guglielmo Marconi Airport, Italy : 4.1 Los Angeles International Airport, CA, USA: 4.1 Calgary International Airport, Canada: 4.1 Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore, India 4.1 Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, QU, Canada: 4.1 Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, TX, USA 4.1 John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA: 4.1 Adelaide International Airport, Australia 4.1 Huntsville International Airport, AL, USA: 4.1 Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport, AZ, USA: 4.1 El Dorado International Airport, TX, USA: 4.0 San Francisco International Airport, CA, USA: 4.0 Duesseldorf International Airport, Germany: 4.0 Manchester Airport, UK: 4.0 Paris Orly, France: 4.0 Bordeaux Airport, France: 4.0 Budapest Airport, Hungary: 4.0 Daniel K Inouye International Airport, Honolulu, HI, USA: 4.0 Glasgow Airport, UK 4.0 Nice Cote D’Azur Airport: 4.0 Denver International Airport, CO, USA: 4.0 Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, China: 4.0 Sydney Airport, Australia: 4.0 Jorge Chavez International Airport, Lima, Peru: 4.0 Copenhagen Airport, Denmark: 4.0 Dallas Love Field Airport, TX, USA: 4.0 Zurich Airport, Switzerland: 4.0 Miami International Airport: 4.0 Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, Canada: 4.0 Perth Airport, Australia: 4.0 GMR Hyderabad International Airport: 4.0 Seattle Tacoma International Airport, WA, USA: 4.0 Cochin International Airport, India Munich International Airport, Germany: 4.0 Shanghai Pudong International Airport, China: 4.0 Minneapolis Saint-Paul International Airport: MI, USA: 4.0 Vienna International Airport, Austria: 4.0

The lowest ranking airport with a terrible 1.4 score is Dortmund Airport in Germany.

Safe Travel Barometer is a travel technology company operating at the intersection of travel and health. Its API-based content feed includes COVID-19 health & safety initiatives of 2,000+ suppliers across 10 travel industry verticals, and traveler arrival requirements for 150+ countries. Specifically, Safe Travel Barometer tracks 34 initiatives across 474 airports. These initiatives are assigned to three sub-categories – COVID-19 Safety Protocols, Traveler Convenience, and Service Excellence.