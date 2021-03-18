American Airlines and Travelport extend full content agreement

Travelport will roll out several enhanced functionalities to simplify how its tens of thousands of connected agencies shop and manage NDC bookings with American Airlines

  • Travelport announced a multi-year extension of its full content agreement with American Airlines
  • The agreement supports American’s new codeshare and extended services relationship for domestic bookings with Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways
  • Travelport’s new agreement with American Airlines is effective immediately

Worldwide travel retail platform, Travelport, today announced a multi-year extension of its full content agreement with American Airlines, including an agreement on the distribution of American Airlines’ NDC content. The agreement also supports American’s new codeshare and extended services relationship for domestic bookings with Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

As part of the agreement, Travelport will roll out several enhanced functionalities to simplify how its tens of thousands of connected agencies shop and manage NDC bookings with American Airlines. This rollout  includes the airline’s new Main Plus offer, which provides either a Main Cabin Extra seat or Preferred seat along with an additional free checked bag and boarding privileges. The partners will continuously deliver the end-to-end NDC retailing capabilities agencies need to upsell, personalize and change bookings over the course of 2021.

Neil Geurin, Managing Director of Digital and Distribution at American Airlines commented: “Travelport has been a valued distribution partner to American Airlines for years and we are glad to continue to work together to innovate for our mutual customers. Travelport’s ability to deliver an end-to-end NDC solution and the features in its platform are key drivers for extending our partnership. Travelport-connected agents will continue to enjoy easy access to our full range of products, including NDC content, so that they can better serve travelers as we get the world moving again after a difficult year for our industry.”

Jason Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer – Travel Partners at Travelport commented: “This is an exciting time for us at Travelport, and we’re delighted to continue providing our customers access to full content from American Airlines. We’ve been at the forefront of NDC delivery globally and this agreement with American Airlines further strengthens that leadership position. We’re dedicated to increasing value for our airline partners whilst ensuring travelers have access to the broadest range of content possible.”

Travelport’s new agreement with American Airlines is effective immediately.

