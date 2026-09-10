Want to meet Justin Trudeau and the world’s top tourism leaders in Malta? The WTTC Global Summit 2026 is opening its doors to senior executives outside the WTTC membership for the first time. A limited number of Executive Access Passes could put non-members inside tourism’s most powerful global gathering.

VALLETTA, Malta — Justin Trudeau is coming to Malta, and this time the door to one of global tourism’s most influential gatherings is opening wider.

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The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada, has been announced as a headline speaker for the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) 26th Global Summit, taking place October 7–9, 2026, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

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But there is another development that could be equally interesting to tourism executives who normally watch the WTTC Summit from the outside.

For the first time, senior executives from organizations that are not WTTC members have an opportunity to attend the Global Summit through a limited number of Executive Access Passes.

That means qualified industry leaders can potentially find themselves in the same rooms as Trudeau, more than 200 leading Travel & Tourism CEOs and senior executives, government ministers, destination leaders, investors, and an expected 1,000-plus delegates from more than 100 countries.

For WTTC, traditionally an exclusive club representing some of the most powerful private-sector companies in global Travel & Tourism, opening access to senior leaders beyond its membership community is significant.

Trudeau Takes the Stage

Justin Trudeau served as Canada’s Prime Minister from 2015 to 2025 and represented one of the world’s major tourism economies on the G7 stage.

His appearance in Malta comes at a time when tourism leaders are confronting geopolitical uncertainty, rapidly advancing artificial intelligence, changing consumer expectations, aviation and connectivity challenges, workforce pressures, and the continuing debate over how destinations can balance growth with sustainability.

The Summit theme, “FUTU[RE]SET,” reflects that changing environment.

WTTC says discussions will focus on innovation, investment, collaboration and leadership while asking a larger question: What will it take to make global Travel & Tourism more resilient, sustainable and competitive over the coming decade?

The economic stakes are enormous.

According to WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Research, global Travel & Tourism investment surpassed $1 trillion in 2025, increasing 8.5% year-on-year. The sector contributed a record $11.6 trillion to global GDP.

Malta Becomes the Center of Global Tourism

For three days in October, Malta intends to become much more than a Mediterranean destination.

It wants to become the meeting room for global tourism.

Malta was selected to host the 2026 Summit following interest from 21 destinations, according to WTTC. The event will bring together international business leaders and senior government officials, including Maltese government representatives.

WTTC President & CEO Gloria Guevara called Trudeau’s participation another powerful addition to an extraordinary concentration of global leadership.

“For three days, Malta will be at the centre of the global Travel & Tourism conversation,” Guevara said.

For Malta, the payoff extends beyond conference sessions. Bringing hundreds of influential decision-makers to Valletta creates opportunities for investment, partnerships, destination exposure and future business.

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Malta Tourism Authority CEO Carlo Micallef said hosting the Summit provides an opportunity to showcase not simply the Malta of today, but “the destination we are building for the future.”

Not a WTTC Member? There Is Now a Way In

Perhaps the most practical news for eTurboNews readers is the new access opportunity.

WTTC is making a limited number of Executive Access Passes available to senior leaders from organizations outside its membership community.

Pass holders will have access to the full Summit agenda, networking opportunities and key social events.

For independent tourism executives, destination leaders, investors and senior decision-makers who have wanted direct exposure to the WTTC ecosystem without being part of a member organization, this changes the equation.

The number of passes is limited, making the offer less like conventional conference registration and more like an invitation into a room that has historically been difficult for outsiders to enter.

And this year, one of the people in that room will be Justin Trudeau.

WTTC Global Summit 2026

October 7–9, 2026 | Valletta, Malta

Senior executives interested in attending can learn more and secure an Executive Access Pass through the official registration page.