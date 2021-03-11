Majorca wants European tourists to return

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Mallorca is Spains most important travel destinations for many European visitors. The region remains cautious and explains to an audience attending the virtual ITB trade show.



The government of Majorca and its neighboring islands remains cautious as far as the pandemic is concerned and is raising hope that travel will return soon. “We can see the crisis ending“, said Francina Armengol, Minister-President of the Balearics, speaking from a stage in the port of Palma. The consistently low infection rates on the islands of Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera gave reason for hope.

Tourism Minister Iago Neugueruela said: “We want safe travel corridors for our visitors from Germany – while ensuring maximum safety for travellers and locals. “In 2020 the Balearic Islands had proved they were capable of overcoming the crisis“, said Neugueruela. “We have the safest conditions and best healthcare system in the Mediterranean. We are confident that travel business will return.“

In addition to sophisticated testing and screening concepts, tour operators on the Balearics were hoping for progress being made with vaccinating the population and visitors, Francina Armengol added, “A digital vaccination pass valid in Europe or even worldwide would make things a lot easier for the tourism industry.“ The Balearic Islands would volunteer as a trial region for the Spanish vaccination pass. However, it was imperative to coordinate strategies with other countries. “There cannot be travel without health safety, “ said the tourism minister. Regular updates can be found on the website at www.illesbalears.travel/de/baleares.

Neugueruela stressed that the pandemic also required rethinking the Balearic Islands’ economic strategy, which was bound up with tourism. Concepts for socially, financially, and ecologically sustainable tourism were more important than ever in order to establish a balance between business and tourism, safety, the healthcare infrastructure, and improved services.

