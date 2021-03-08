Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn unveil extra-fast DB Sprinter trains to Frankfurt Airport

by Harry Johnson
By expanding their cooperation, Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn are setting a new standard in the environmentally friendly networking modes of transportation

  • New Lufthansa Express Rail connections to Frankfurt Airport from Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Münster and Munich
  • Extra-fast high speed trains : Shorter travel times between major German urban centers
  • More service and flexible booking options offered to Lufthansa customers

Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn are focusing on the rapid expansion of joint train-to-flight services. In Frankfurt today, the two companies presented their plans for a joint product initiative. The Lufthansa Express Rail network will be expanded by five additional cities. Starting in December, so-called “Sprinter”, which are extra-fast high speed trains, will also travel to Frankfurt Airport for the first time. By expanding their cooperation, Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn are setting a new standard in the environmentally friendly networking modes of transportation.     

Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, says: “With this joint initiative, we are strengthening the offer of mobility in Germany, thus bolstering the local economy. By intelligently linking rail and air transport, we offer our customers a seamless and convenient travel network, benefiting consumers and the environment.” 

DB Board Member Berthold Huber: “A good cooperation is now turning into a comprehensive partnership, the likes of which have never been seen before between Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn. At the end of the year, DB will expanding the links between Germany’s largest hub and the new Sprinter connections. Travel by rail will be faster and more comfortable.”

Larger network and new extra-fast “Sprinters”

Deutsche Bahn and Lufthansa already offer 134 daily feeder trains to Frankfurt Airport from 17 German cities. In the second half of 2021, another five cities will be added. Starting in July, for the first time, it will be possible to travel to Frankfurt Airport with Lufthansa Express Rail from Hamburg and Munich, and commencing in December from Berlin, Bremen and Münster.

In addition, new Sprinter connections will make their debut from December. The rail journey between Munich and Cologne will be shortened to less than four hours. From and to Munich and Nuremberg, there will be direct trains to Frankfurt Airport twice a day in three and two hours respectively, with no additional stops in between – half an hour faster than today and precisely timed with the departure and arrival times of flights at Lufthansa’s hub.

Enhanced comfort and more flexible booking

All the tried-and-tested features of the Lufthansa Express Rail program, such as reserved seats on-board trains, connection guarantee, mileage accrual for the train journey as well as 1st class travel and access to the DB lounges for Business as well First Class customers, will of course continue to be available. Additional services will be added in the future. Express Rail trains will be easier to identify thanks to joint DB-LH branding on many railcars. LH information can also be accessed on the train via the free WLAN. Passengers booking Business or Frist first class, enjoy DB Premium service in 1st class and free on-board catering.

Luggage transport and storage will also be easier: Deutsche Bahn prefers to use the latest generation of trains with large luggage compartments. As soon as traffic at the airports picks up again, Lufthansa Express Rail customers will be given access to the fast lane at the security checkpoint. Furthermore, when landing at Frankfurt Airport, Express Rail customers’ suitcases will be prioritized.

Booking Lufthansa Express Rail tickets will become even more flexible. From April 2021, feeder trains will be bookable as long as the associated connecting flight is bookable. At the same time, it pays to book early, which means tickets can be cheaper. A special highlight this year: Miles & More customers will receive double status miles on all Lufthansa Express Rail journeys, as they do on all flights.

