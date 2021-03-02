Russia: EU vaccine passport plan could lead to forced vaccination

It seems that the initiative runs counter to the rules of democracy because EU countries decided that vaccination would be voluntary

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union is planning to introduce coronavirus vaccination certificates

EU’s move to introduce “vaccine passports” could lead to forced vaccination and would violate the principle that inoculation should be voluntary

Russia concerned about possible discrimination against Russian nationals without “vaccine passports” in the European Union

Russian Foreign Minister today issued an official comment on yesterday’s announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the European Union is planning to introduce coronavirus vaccination certificates.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

According to top Russian diplomat, Russia is hoping that new European COVID-19 “vaccine passports” scheme will not discriminate against Russian citizens.

“At our level, we informed our colleagues in the European Union that we expected them to make decisions that will not discriminate against Russian nationals,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference today.

The minister stressed that the EU’s move to introduce “vaccine passports” could lead to forced vaccination and would violate the principle that inoculation should be voluntary.

“It seems that the initiative runs counter to the rules of democracy because EU countries decided that vaccination would be voluntary,” Lavrov noted. “It means that people will be forced to get vaccinated in order to be able to travel, and people in the European Union can hardly imagine their life without traveling between countries,” he added.

“We’ll see how it plays out. I hope that a decision will be made based on the positions of member states. The principle that vaccination should be voluntary is very important,” the Russian foreign minister said.