Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island opens its doors to guests

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is the first of three new Hilton properties, developed by Miral, to open on Yas Island

Forms part of Miral’s Yas Bay master-development on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leisure, business and entertainment hub

The hotel offers complementary access to Yas Island’s Theme Parks for all resident guests

High-tech sustainable design helps reduce water and power consumption

Hilton’s latest world-class leisure resort, the breath-taking Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, developed by Miral, welcomes its first guests today. The hotel is set within Yas Bay’s Waterfront, a vibrant destination on the Southern end of Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, giving guests immediate access to the waterfront’s retail and food and beverage outlets, as well as world-class entertainment and nightlife experiences.



H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, commented: “The opening of Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is yet another successful milestone for us and a great addition to Yas Bay’s waterfront. We are proud of our growing partnership with Hilton the global brand, which will see more hospitality offerings on the island soon. This is a great testament to our commitment in positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for leisure, entertainment and business.”

Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, President, Hilton, Middle East, Africa & Turkey, said: “In Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island we could not have wished for a better property through which to mark the return of our flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to the UAE capital. We are proud to be working with visionary owners in Miral, in forming part of the exciting growth of a multi-purpose entertainment destination. Together, we are bringing a unique offering to the market with cutting edge technological features designed to enhance guest experience and promote sustainability.”

Mathew Mullan, Cluster General Manager, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island said, “We are proud to open the doors to the remarkable Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. Truly a jewel in the crown of Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay, the resort encompasses everything that a modern-day guest looks for whilst also ensuring robust environmental practices in support of Hilton’s 2030 Travel with Purpose goals.”

Hilton has committed to halving its environmental footprint across its operations globally, and a focus on sustainable design ensures efficient water, energy, and waste management systems are in place throughout the resort. To reduce energy consumption, lighting is automatically adjusted according to the time of day. Water use will be reduced by implementing taps with fitted aerators and special shower heads which limit water flow without affecting water pressure. Smart systems have also been implemented to control hotel waste management while solar panels are used to power a domestic hot water system.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is the first of three new Hilton properties, developed by Miral, to open on Yas Island. Hilton is now looking ahead to the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton – Yas Island Residences and the WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. branded hotel, which will be part of Curio Collection by Hilton.