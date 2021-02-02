Corin announces the clinical release of OMNIBotics 2.7

BalanceBot™ Robotic Ligament Tensioning Device for total knee arthroplasty It’s truly an exciting time in joint replacement”



Corin is pleased to announce the first clinical cases of OMNIBotics 2.7, upgrading the robotic-assisted platform for use in total knee arthroplasty. This enhancement is designed to allow orthopaedic surgeons to review their own operative planning and reports against their patient profiles and patient reported outcome measures (PROMs), as well as benchmark data from similar patient cohorts.

The OMNIBotics 2.7 update enables seamless data transfer to Corin’s proprietary registry and analytical ecosystem, CorinConnect. CorinConnect utilises the ethics committee board approved CorinRegistry™, to collate data throughout the orthopaedic pathway, providing reports to surgeons and healthcare professionals in a centralised dashboard. By integrating OMNIBotics with the CorinConnect dashboard, surgeons can access robust analytical insight, helping them make more informed decisions to improve patient outcomes.

The OMNIBotics system has been utilised worldwide since 2010 with over 30,000 cases completed since its introduction*. In 2017, the Predictive Balance Technique™ was introduced taking advantage of the world’s first robotic ligament balancer, the BalanceBot™. The BalanceBot gives unparalleled information about individualised patient soft tissue dynamics to plan functional implant positioning, providing a balanced knee replacement. This technique has demonstrated a significant reduction in soft tissue releases[1] and increase in overall patient satisfaction[2].

Combining patient reported outcome measures via the CorinRPM™ patient empowerment platform with unparalleled OMNIBotics clinical data, the proprietary CorinRegistry links data collected throughout the orthopaedic journey to provide actionable insights, aiming to improve overall patient outcomes. The release of OMNIBotics 2.7 and CorinConnect marks a significant milestone in Corin’s digital transformation as Corin continues to improve both surgical experience and outcomes via Connected Orthopaedic Insight.

“I’ve been using the OMNIBotics Predictive Balance Technique in my practice since its release and have seen significant improvements in my patients outcomes and recovery time. Their knees require fewer releases and have consistently better soft tissue balance.” said John Keggi MD of Connecticut Joint Replacement Institute at Saint Francis, Hartford Connecticut. He continued: “By connecting Corin’s Predictive Balance operating room technology to the cloud, we have begun an exciting journey that will surely see improvements in TKA patient satisfaction.”

“The BalanceBot offers a unique and timely opportunity to measure patients’ soft tissues prior to any femoral resections. Now with the connected platform and access to the CorinRegistry, surgeons and patients alike will benefit from the analytic tools available on the surgeon’s dashboard. Combining all insights generated across Corin’s digital surgery platform, the CorinRegistry will provide surgeons with an unprecedented level of understanding about each patient. Surgeons will have the ability to identify outlier patients and intervene early, benchmark against similar patient cohorts and identify trends in component alignment and balance that contribute to improved outcomes. This objective information will augment evidence-based decision making and should ultimately lead to improved patient outcomes. It’s truly an exciting time in joint replacement.” Jim Pierrepont – Chief Innovation Officer at Corin.

OMNIBotics 2.7 is available at select sites globally with full commercial release planned later this year. For more information about OMNIBotics and the CorinConnect technology suite, visit our Solutions Page.

CorinConnect – The smart way to operate.

1. Lawrence JM, Keggi JM, Koenig JA, Ponder CE, Randall AL, Declaire JH, Shalhoub S, Plaskos C. “Soft-Tissue Release Rates In Robotic-Assisted Gap-Balancing And Measured-Resection TKA.” ISTA Conference 2019

2. John M. Keggi, Jeffrey M. Lawrence, Amber L. Randall, Jeffrey H. DeClaire, Corey E. Ponder, Jan Koenig, Sami Shalhoub, Edgar Wakelin, Christopher Plaskos “Early Clinical Outcomes Of A Novel Predictive Ligament Balancing Technique For Total Knee Arthroplasty”; CAOS 2020

* Data on file at Corin Group

___

